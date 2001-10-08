Clear Channel acquires Ackerley

Clear Channel Communications Inc. and The Ackerley Group have reached an $800

million agreement for Clear Channel to take over Ackerley, including the

assumption of nearly $300 million in debt.

'This transaction allows Clear Channel to enter Boston, Seattle and Portland,

Ore. -- three of the top 25 U.S. outdoor-advertising markets -- as well as

Seattle, a top 25 U.S. radio market where we currently have no presence,' Clear

Channel chairman and CEO Lowry Mays said.

'In addition, this acquisition enables us to offer our advertising customers

more cross-platform advertising opportunities because we have a radio station,

outdoor-advertising operation or live-entertainment venue presence in 15 of

their 18 television markets,' he added.