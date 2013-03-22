Clayton, Other Dish Execs See Compensation Plunge in 2012
Dish Network CEO Joe Clayton's total compensation dropped by
nearly $9 million in 2012, as two other top executives at the satellite giant
saw big dips in their pay for the year.
Clayton, who joined
Dish in June 2011 as CEO, earned $907,000 in 2012, down from the $9.8
million he received in 2011. According to a proxy statement filed late Friday,
Clayton's annual salary nearly doubled to $900,000 from $467,000 in 2011 (when
he only served half the year), but he received no bonus, stock options or
awards. In 2011, the bulk of the CEO's compensation came in the form of stock
and option awards -- $306,700 and $9.1 million, respectively.
That lack of options also helped drive down total
compensation for two other top Dish executives -- executive VP and
chief operating officer Bernard Han and executive VP of corporate development Thomas
Cullen.
