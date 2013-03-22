Clayton, Other Dish Execs See Compensation Plunge in 2012

Dish Network CEO Joe Clayton's total compensation dropped by

nearly $9 million in 2012, as two other top executives at the satellite giant

saw big dips in their pay for the year.

Clayton, who joined

Dish in June 2011 as CEO, earned $907,000 in 2012, down from the $9.8

million he received in 2011. According to a proxy statement filed late Friday,

Clayton's annual salary nearly doubled to $900,000 from $467,000 in 2011 (when

he only served half the year), but he received no bonus, stock options or

awards. In 2011, the bulk of the CEO's compensation came in the form of stock

and option awards -- $306,700 and $9.1 million, respectively.

That lack of options also helped drive down total

compensation for two other top Dish executives -- executive VP and

chief operating officer Bernard Han and executive VP of corporate development Thomas

Cullen.

