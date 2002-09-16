Clayson reassigned
The Early Show co-host Jane Clayson is being reassigned at CBS News.
Clayson -- who has been the co-host of the CBS morning show since its debut
Nov. 1, 1999 -- is set to depart Sept. 27 to become a correspondent for the
CBS Evening News. She will focus on features for Eye on
America, substitute-anchor for CBS News programs and contribute
occasional pieces to 48 Hours Investigates.
By making the move, CBS has effectively set a deadline for major changes to
The Early Show -- Bryant Gumbel departed in the spring.
There was no word on who the new anchors will be, but speculation has centered on
Deborah Norville and Tom Bergeron. Both work for co-owned King World Productions shows.
