Clark sues head of Recording Academy
Dick Clark filed a $10 million lawsuit Wednesday against National Academy of
Recording Arts and Sciences president Michael Greene, alleging that he bars
artists who first appear on Clark's American Music Awards broadcast from
performing during the Grammy Awards, and that such a prohibition constitutes an
'illegal restraint of trade and an unfair business practice.'
The suit also asks for a preliminary injunction against the practice.
Among other things, Clark alleged that Greene persuaded Michael Jackson to
break a date to appear on the upcoming AMAs.
Clark's Dick Clark Productions produced the AMAs, scheduled to air Jan. 9 on
ABC. The Grammys are on CBS Feb. 27.
Clark also said Greene was responsible for preventing Britney Spears from
appearing on the AMAs.
The suit, filed in California Superior Court, alleged that Clark contacted
Greene about the policy after the 'Spears incident' and that Greene said the
policy would be terminated.
The Recording Academy said in a statement, 'It clearly is the nature of the
entertainment business to offer your audience something exclusive. We do nothing
outside normal industry business practices.'
ABC had no comment on the suit, while CBS said in a statement: 'CBS stands
firmly behind Mike Greene and the Recording Academy's practice of offering
exclusive featured performances in the Grammy Awards. As a broadcaster, our goal
is to provide our audience distinct, exclusive and compelling
entertainment.'
