Clark sues head of Recording Academy

Dick Clark filed a $10 million lawsuit Wednesday against National Academy of

Recording Arts and Sciences president Michael Greene, alleging that he bars

artists who first appear on Clark's American Music Awards broadcast from

performing during the Grammy Awards, and that such a prohibition constitutes an

'illegal restraint of trade and an unfair business practice.'

The suit also asks for a preliminary injunction against the practice.

Among other things, Clark alleged that Greene persuaded Michael Jackson to

break a date to appear on the upcoming AMAs.

Clark's Dick Clark Productions produced the AMAs, scheduled to air Jan. 9 on

ABC. The Grammys are on CBS Feb. 27.

Clark also said Greene was responsible for preventing Britney Spears from

appearing on the AMAs.

The suit, filed in California Superior Court, alleged that Clark contacted

Greene about the policy after the 'Spears incident' and that Greene said the

policy would be terminated.

The Recording Academy said in a statement, 'It clearly is the nature of the

entertainment business to offer your audience something exclusive. We do nothing

outside normal industry business practices.'

ABC had no comment on the suit, while CBS said in a statement: 'CBS stands

firmly behind Mike Greene and the Recording Academy's practice of offering

exclusive featured performances in the Grammy Awards. As a broadcaster, our goal

is to provide our audience distinct, exclusive and compelling

entertainment.'