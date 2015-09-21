Clarissa Ward Joins CNN
Clarissa Ward, a reporter for CBS, has joined CNN as a senior international correspondent.
Ward will be based in London and report for CNN and CNN International as well as all digital platforms.
"Clarissa Ward is an exceptional correspondent, a reporter and storyteller who has covered the world’s toughest assignments," said CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker.
Ward was with ABC News and Fox News before joining CBS in 2011.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.