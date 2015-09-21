Trending

Clarissa Ward Joins CNN

Clarissa Ward, a reporter for CBS, has joined CNN as a senior international correspondent.

Ward will be based in London and report for CNN and CNN International as well as all digital platforms.

"Clarissa Ward is an exceptional correspondent, a reporter and storyteller who has covered the world’s toughest assignments," said CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker.

Ward was with ABC News and Fox News before joining CBS in 2011.