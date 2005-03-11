City Lights TV Opens L.A. Office

New York-based reality-TV producer, City Lights Television is adding a klieg-light office in Hollywood.

VP, Development, Michael Krupat, will head up the office. Sarah Capecci, formerly with BBC America, will be taking over his Big Apple duties as manager of development.

Both offices will be overseen by City Lights Television President Dave Noll.

Krupat, who has been with the company for a year, has boosted the its development slate from 5 to 14, including with A&E, Court TV, E!, and Discovery, but only one was with a West Coast net.

"Most of the production companies who work with west coast networks are in Los Angeles," said Noll. "If you can do it, it just makes sense to be represented on both coasts.”



City Lights TV’s development slate includes:

The Suite – a series of entertainment interview specials in development at AMC

Whipped – a hidden camera reality show in development for A & E

Fit Family – a reality fitness special premiering on Fit TV later this month