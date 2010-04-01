Citadel, DirecTV Still Talking

The 1 p.m. Central time deadline has come and long gone, and Citadel Communications and DirecTV continue to negotiate a retransmission consent deal to keep the Citadel trio WOI Des Moines, KLKN Lincoln (Neb.) and WHBF Davenport (Iowa) on the air for DirecTV subscribers.

Neither party has made an official comment today, as they're presumably engaged in close negotiation. A DirecTV spokesperson did say the stations remain on, and the talks are ongoing.

The stations were set to go dark at midnight last night until Citadel and DirecTV agreed to extend the deadline until this afternoon. Citadel's Ray Cole sounded optimistic a deal would get done when he issued a statement last night. "We are hopeful that the few remaining, but important, business issues which stand in the way of a new, final agreement can be resolved before this extension period lapses," he said.