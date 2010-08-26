Cisco Makes 'TV Everywhere' Play With Plans To Buy ExtendMedia

Cisco Systems plans to acquire privately held ExtendMedia, a provider

of content management systems for video, which will form a key part of

Cisco's offerings to service providers looking to deliver IP video to

multiple devices.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.

ExtendMedia's customers include AT&T, Bell Canada and Cablevision Systems. Its flagship product, OpenCASE Publisher,

lets providers ingest content from multiple sources, manage content

categories, channels and playlists, and enforce usage rights.

