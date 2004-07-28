Circosta Promoted at Telepictures

Chris Circosta has been promoted to vice president of production at Telepictures Productions.

In his new job, Circosta will be responsible for the production of such network, syndication and cable shows as ABC's The Bachelor franchise, TBS' Gilligan's Island, The WB's Big Man on Campus and High School Reunion and CBS' The Will.

Circosta has been with Telepictures since 2000, working on shows such as Rosie O'Donnell, Queen Latifah, Slamball and Are You Hot? Prior to joining Telepictures, Circosta spent three years at USA Networks. He also ran his own production company and owned Studio West in Santa Monica, Calif.

Telepictures, part of Warner Bros. Domestic Television, produces reality and alternative programming for broadcast and cable networks as well as syndication. Included on Telepictures' slate are The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Larry Elder Show, Celebrity Justice, elimiDate, Street Smarts, Judge Greg Mathis and Extra.