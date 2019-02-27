Cinemax Orders Seventh and Final Season of ‘Strike Back’

Cinemax has renewed action series Strike Back for a seventh and final season. The season six finale rolls March 29.

The show is about the escapades of Section 20, a multinational covert special ops team that fights a web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.

“Strike Back established Cinemax as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series nearly a decade ago," said Kary Antholis, president of HBO Miniseries and Cinemax Programming. "It is with sincere gratitude for the service of all of the past and present members of Section 20 -- both in front of and behind the camera -- that we send the team of on one last mission to save the world from annihilation."

The cast includes Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber, Yasemin Kay Allen and Varada Sethu.

Jack Lothian is showrunner.

Strike Back is a Cinemax presentation in association with Sky. Left Bank Pictures produces as well. Cinemax began airing the show with its second season, after it premiered in the U.K. with Sky. Cinemax aired the first season, called Strike Back: Origins, in 2013.

It is executive produced by Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, Lothian and Richard Burrell.

"I am delighted we're coming back for a final season,” said Lothian. “Strike Back is a show that's always raised the bar for small-screen action, and we're looking forward to doing that one last time. There are plenty of twists and turns ahead, but I can promise one thing -- we're going out with a bang."