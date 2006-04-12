Cinemax Expands On-Demand Service

Cinemax is expanding its on-demand service with the launch of MaxOD150 on Cablevision’s iO: Interactive Optimum digital cable service for customers in the New York Metro area. Increasing Cinemax’s current on-demand offering by 300%, MAXOD150 will provide 150 hours of movies and specials.

Along with offerings from Cinemax’s movie library, MaxOD150 will feature ActionMax (action movies), 5 Star Max (classics and contemporary films), WMax (female-skewing films), ThrillerMax (mystery, thriller and horror films) and Indie Cinema (non-mainstream movies).

iO digital cable has more than 2 million subscribers.