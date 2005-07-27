CinemaNow Adds High-Def

Movie downloading service CinemaNow has reached a deal to distribute programming from HDNet, marking the first time HD content has been available for downloading over the Internet.

CinemaNow, which makes standard-definition movies and other content available for downloading to a PC over the Internet, will rely on Microsoft’s Windows Media Video HD player for playback of HD Net content.

“We are always looking for innovative new media outlets to distribute our line up of news, sports, music and entertainment programming," said Mark Cuban, co-founder and president of HDNet. Cuban has been a big proponent of releasing movies simultaneously in theaters, on DVD and on TV, and he has signed a deal with director Steven Soderbergh to experiment with that model.

CinemaNow will distribute more than 100 episodes from HDNet's library of original series, including Across America, Get Out! and several other HDNet specials. CinemaNow users will be able to download permanent copies of HDNet's programming for unlimited playback on the device to which it is downloaded.