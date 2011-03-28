Cinema Ad Industry Sees Rise in Revenue

Revenue for the cinema advertising industry grew 12.7% from last year, increasing from $584 million in 2010 to a current $658 million, according to MediaDailyNews.

The Cinema Advertising Council released the revenue report, which includes cinema advertising such as commercials airing before movie previews, lobby digital video, audio programming, sampling, special events and concession-based promotions.

CAC President Cliff Marks credits brands "planning cinema as an integral part of their media mix in order to reach younger demographics and light TV viewers" and the introduction of 3D formats for film and advertising for the revenue growth in the past year.

Marks admitted there would be concern for next year's advertising, but explained that studios will be moving to a new schedule, including a more frequent release of big-name movies. -- Lindsay Rubino