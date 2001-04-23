Cindy Margolis to make sweeps comeback

The Cindy Margolis Show lasted for less than one season, but the Internet-born babe will be resurrected for May sweeps. Margolis will guest star as herself, April 30th, on an Ally McBeal episode, playing a new love interest for Fish (played by Greg Germann) that makes Ling (Lucy Liu) jealous. Sting will also make an appearance that night. Also, Margolis will be featured on Fox sketch comedy Mad TV May 12. - Susanne Ault