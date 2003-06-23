Cinderella comes to Telemundo

U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo is starting production on La

Cenicienta (translation: Cinderella), a new nightly reality program.

La Cenicienta is Telemundo's fourth reality series.

The network successfully launched reality TV with Protagonistas de Novela March 11, 2002, and, since then, it has followed up

with Protagonistas de la Musica and Protagonistas de Novela

2, which premiered April 17 at 10 p.m.

La Cenicienta will feature Minerva Ruvalcaba, 23, a single Latina woman

from Houston whose mother says she needs a hand finding love.

Ruvalcaba will have 20 suitors from a variety of nationalities and

cultures to choose from and her family, friends, astrologer and priest will help

her to make her choice.

The show will be hosted by Eva Tamargo Lemus, from NBC's daytime soap

Passions, who will play "La Madrina," or "The Godmother."