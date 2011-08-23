Chyron Adds to Latin American Sales Team

In another example of how broadcast vendors are looking to capitalize on the burgeoning Latin America market, Chyron has appointed Aldo Campisi as vice president of

Latin American sales.

Campisi will work closely with Juan Gonzalez, Chyron's regional sales manager for Latin America, to further expand the company's sales and marketing initiatives within

this region.

"Aldo and Juan both boast a wealth of experience and technical knowledge in engineering and deploying broadcast graphics systems and workflows," said Mark Bachmore, VP, sales, Chyron, in a statement. "As Chyron continues its worldwide growth, we anticipate that these two key team members will play a valuable role in extending our Latin American presence and maintaining the quality of our sales and support services there."

A native Spanish and Portuguese speaker, Campisi has more than 17 years of business development experience in the broadcast production market. He joined Chyron in 2006 as a product manager for the company's Lyric PRO software before moving into an international sales and marketing role.

Prior to joining Chyron, Campisi was a senior graphics specialist at Vizrt and he has previously worked at Pinnacle Systems, Global as a senior product specialist.