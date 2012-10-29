When the two top executives at ESPN start talking

about the pioneering technical efforts that earned

Chuck Pagano a place in the ‘B&C’ Hall of Fame, the

discussion quickly turns to the impact of the company’s massive

120,000 square-foot Digital Center on its Bristol, Conn., campus.

“ESPN helped drive the adoption of HD, and we wouldn’t have been able

to do that if Chuck and his team hadn’t been there to figure out how to make

it work with new trucks and equipment,” for the launch of its HD feed in

2003, says ESPN president and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks

John Skipper. “The Digital Center was critical to all that. It has really helped

define ESPN’s leadership in technology—

in HD, in studio technology, in cutting

highlights, in digital delivery, you name

it. There are not many people who have

a 120,000 square-foot accomplishment to

their name.”

But in 2004, as the facility was about to

open, ESPN executive chairman George

Bodenheimer recalls asking Pagano to

show him the part of the facility he was

most proud of. Without missing a beat,

ESPN’s top technologist led Bodenheimer

past millions of dollars of new equipment

over to a closet; it had been added to the

design after employees had asked for a

place to hang their coats.



“That story always stuck with me because

it illustrates how humble and unassuming

Chuck is and how he is always

listening to the people that keep that facility

running 24 hours a day, 365 days a

year,” Bodenheimer says.



“You will not find many people who

straddle the world of practical production

technology and visionary views of

the future of technology,” adds Skipper.

“Chuck is equally comfortable figuring out how to make the trains run and

how to design the train of the future.”

That has resulted in a slew of pioneering technical efforts, including

the creation of ESPN’s infrastructure for its expanding online, mobile and

TV Everywhere efforts; the 2009 opening of the L.A. Production Center,

which was the world’s first 1080p production center; groundbreaking experiments

in virtual reality; pioneering 3D sports production advances;

globe-spanning fiber networks; new research facilities that are now testing

new 4K technologies; and work on the new Digital Center 2, a 195,000-

square-foot facility that will likely feature a number of other technical firsts

when it goes live in 2014.



“People talk about Google as being the ultimate innovative tech start-up,

but in sports ESPN was the ultimate start-up,” says Pagano, who joined the

network shortly before its 1979 launch and now serves as the company’s

executive VP and CTO. “We were out there doing things that no one on the

planet was doing….We did what we called hacking,

” or adapting existing technologies to new uses.

In one case, for example, they took an off-the-shelf

garage door opener and used it to create a robotic

camera set-up.

But if innovation started early in Pagano’s ESPN

career, technology and engineering weren’t initially

part of his game plan. After graduating from high

school in 1972, where Pagano says he was not very interested in science,

he got a job as a toolmaker in a factory but was quickly laid off when the

oil crisis hit in 1974.

That summer, however, he met a radio announcer and began working as

a DJ. Getting an FCC license sparked an interest in engineering that led

him back to school at the University of Hartford and work at WFSB-TV as

a technician between 1977 and 1979.



“I had a Harley-Davidson that always needed new parts, so I always needed

spare cash,” Pagano recalls. He began doing some freelance sports production

work, which led to being hired at ESPN.

At ESPN he quickly hit his stride, rising through the ranks in the ’80s

and ’90s. “One of my first acts when I was named president in 1998 was to

elevate him to our head of engineering,” Bodenheimer says.

By that time, Pagano had established a reputation for his willingness

to work on industry-wide technical initiatives. Bob Zitter, HBO CTO and

executive VP, technology operations, recalls that when HBO decided to encrypt

its satellite feed, an industry first, the programmer sent the technology

over to Pagano’s ESPN team to help adapt it for wider usage throughout

the industry.

“Chuck and his team have always been very collaborative in terms of

sharing knowledge to help the industry,” Zitter says.

Over the years, Pagano has also been what Skipper calls a “lifelong learner”

who is always taking classes. Pagano completed a master’s degree in organization

psychology at the University of Hartford in 2007, to help improve

his management skills, and he is currently working on another master’s at

Wesleyan University, where he is particularly enjoying studying astronomy.

“When I retire, I’m going to be an amateur astronomer,” he declares.

Pagano is also extremely active in educational issues. He serves on the

Tunxis Foundation Board for Tunxis Community College in Farmington,

Conn.; on the Board of Regents at the University of Hartford as well as on

the Board of Advisers for the College of Engineering. He also is a passionate

advocate of the STEM initiative for science, technology, engineering

and math education.

Meanwhile, Pagano sees both his sisters, who live within one mile of his

house, every few days and keeps daily tabs on his mother and aunt. “I still

live where I grew up and see people that I’ve known since I was in grade

school,” he says.

Despite his success as the tech leader of a sports powerhouse, Pagano

readily admits he isn’t a gadget geek or a sports fanatic, preferring to watch

video on a TV and being more likely to watch the NASA Channel than a

sporting event.

“I was up at 1 a.m. to watch the Mars Rover landing, and I am saying

to myself, ‘Chuck, there is something the matter with you—no one is up

at 1 in the morning to watch this,’” Pagano quips. “But I’m just intrigued

with where mankind is headed, and what we are doing on Mars fascinates

me.”