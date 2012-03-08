Chuck Lorre to Receive Ustinov Comedy Award

The Banff World Media Festival announced Thursday that Chuck

Lorre will be presented with the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award, which

recognizes creative talent and contributions to the media industry.

Lorre, known best as the creator of Two and a Half Men, The Big

Bang Theory and Mike & Molly,

will be honored at the Banff World Media Awards, also known as the Rockies, on

June 12. Lorre joins recipients of the award including John Cleese, Martin

Short, Kelsey Grammer, Rick Mercer, Ricky Gervais and most recently, James

Burrows.

"Chuck Lorre has provided comedic relief through his

stand-out television shows to audiences around the world for decades,"

said Ferne Cohen, executive director of the Banff World Media Festival.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to celebrate his career and to hear

his keen point of view on the current state of comedy in television at this

year's festival."

The Awards gala is held as part of the Banff World Media

Festival. The 33rd annual event will take place June 10-13, at

the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Canada.