Chrome Gets Full Google Cast Integration

Google announced Aug. 29 that it has fully integrated its Google Cast service into its Chrome browser, eliminating the need for a separate app or extension to sling content from devices or web browsers to the living room TV.

The announcement means websites integrated with Google Cast will feature an option to stream to a TV when a Google Cast device — including the Chromecast HDMI streaming media player — is on the same network and connected to the TV.

In a blog post, Google product manager Stephen Konig said in August, people casted content using Google Cast more than 38 million times from Chrome browsers, watching and listening to 50 million-plus hours of content.

“And you can now cast to even more places — including sharing with participants on a video call in Google Hangouts and the Cast for Education app, which we announced recently,” Konig wrote. “Now you can share your presentation with your coworkers during a Hangout or to your peers in the classroom.