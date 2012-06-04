The Ultimate Fighting Championship had

a busy 2011, with the sport’s burgeoning

popularity resulting in a landmark deal

with Fox, giving mixed martial arts its widest

reach yet. As part of the agreement, the UFC

was set to increase its original programming

output from 90 to 350 hours per year.

And that meant it was time for Christy

King, VP, digital, technology research &

development for UFC, to start making some

spirited moves and holds.

King was tasked with developing a technological

platform for production and asset

management that would efficiently distribute

content to Fox’s networks, including Fox

Deportes, FX, Fuel TV, Speed and all the

regional sports networks. “It was a darn good

thing I started working on this asset management

system about a year before we had our

deal with Fox go through,” says King.

In addition to her work for the UFC, King

oversees all technology development for the

MMA outfit’s parent company, Zuffa, a position

she was promoted to in March.

King says that since the UFC has a youngskewing

audience, its fans are more likely to

view content online or on their mobile devices.

“Digital has evolved [along with] what you

can do in the digital space,” she says. “Bandwidth

is now huge and very accessible, so you

can put everything online that primarily you

could only put on television before.”

It’s not just male viewership that UFC and

Fox are after either; King says they have noticed

that female viewership has risen overseas,

in particular for the sport’s reality program,

The Ultimate Fighter. “It’s a way for not

only women, but anybody that’s new to the

sport, to get to know these guys,” says King.

The female landscape in sports has certainly

changed from when King first started. She

recalls a time when she would often be the

only woman in the room.

“When I first started out, I experienced

those side comments,” says King. “But that

was 25 years ago.”

King says that since those early days are

long gone, she doesn’t feel singled out

because of her gender. She partly attributes

that to the fact that more women are popping

up within the industry, but cautions that they

still have a ways to go. “We’re still very much

the minority,” she says.

Still, she’s proud to be a part of the industry.

“If you’re interested in technology and in

telling a story, there’s just no place better to

be,” King says.