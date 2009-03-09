Christopher Promoted At Peacock Productions

Caroline Christopher has been promoted to director of development for NBC's Peacock Productions, overseeing the creation and development of all non-fiction series and specials for the company's New York, London, and Los Angeles offices.

"Caroline's knowledge of both the network and cable landscapes, along with her impeccable track record for developing highly-rated programs make her the perfect person to name as top developer for Peacock," said Benjamin Ringe, VP of development and co-EVP of Peacock Productions in a statement.

Before stepping into the director's role, Christopher served as manager of development for Peacock Productions. Her responsibilities included developing and pitching specials, series, and one-offs to a number of cable networks including A&E, Discovery, History, National Geographic Channel, and MSNBC. Prior to Peacock Productions she worked as a producer, field producer, and development producer for ABC News and ABC News Productions.