'Christine,' 'Curb,' 'Entourage': Coming to a TV station near you

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is launching

three new off-net sitcoms into syndication on Monday, Sept. 13: The New

Adventures of Old Christine, Entourage and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The challenge for any TV marketer tasked with promoting

off-net fare is to make something old seem new again. Many TV viewers know that

off-net shows exist, but their familiarity with these shows may end there.

Warner Bros.' marketing efforts are three-fold: first, tease potential viewers

about the shows' content. Next, go deeper so that viewers are familiar with the

shows' storylines. As the premiere date gets closer, get more specific with

promos, including day-and-date tune-in information. And get those promos on all

possible platforms, whether that's TV, on Facebook, on Twitter, or at the local

mall.

"We're doing a

four-month campaign with multiple phases to engage viewers on several touch

points and many platforms," says Susan Kantor, WBDTD's executive vice president of marketing. "We always do market

research before we go into our consumer campaign so we know what will resonate

with viewers. That helps us understand how to differentiate each show."

Old Christine,

which aired on CBS for five seasons and was just cancelled in May, is perhaps

the broadest of the three shows and it also has the advantage of clearly

appealing to women. Old Christine stars

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a single mom who constantly has to deal with her

ex-husband and his new wife, also named Christine, as she tries to live her own

life, run her business and date.

To inform viewers that Christine

is coming to their market five days a week, the studio shot spots with Louis-Dreyfus

in which she would see her therapist, for example, and in the end say, "put me

down for five days a week."

WBDTD also shot customizable promos with Louis-Dreyfus that

allowed stations to insert their call letters or channel throughout. "Stations always

want customized station IDs and we try to accommodate all of those asks," says

Kantor.

Off-air, WBDTD is teaming with 250 nail salons across the

country to offer free manicures and special Old

Christine promotions. Viewers also will see promotions of Old Christine show up on the Val-Pak

coupons that they receive in the mail.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

and Entourage each require a

different sort of promotion. Both shows will air in late-fringe and late-night

and are a bit edgier, coming off of HBO. They also have been known to appeal to

men, so it's Warner Bros.' job to explain to women why they should watch too.

In Curb Your

Enthusiasm, former Seinfeld executive

producer plays a version of himself in this sitcom stocked full of David's Hollywood

friends. David's comedy is hilarious, but it's also an acquired taste.

"Larry David is actually relatable to both men and women,"

says Kantor. "He's very funny in that he says what you are thinking. People also

really enjoy seeing Larry interacting with real people. We realized that

sometimes Larry's perspective on life can be a little off-putting, so we wanted

to make sure we addressed that. Our tag line for that show is ˜so wrong yet so

funny,' which forgives the viewers for finding Larry's crazy behavior funny."

As for Entourage,

a show about a rising Hollywood star and his friends, Warner Bros. is focusing

on the fact that women enjoy the guys' friendships and the way they banter back

and forth with each other more than they enjoy the their Hollywood lifestyle or

the show's celebrity in-jokes.

"We concentrated on it being an ensemble buddy company," says Kantor. "Our tagline for that one is 'Entourage: everybody needs one."

Warner Bros.' also designed spots to promote Curb and Entourage together since the two shows run back-to-back in more

than 75% of markets. "We came up with two campaigns," says Kantor. "'Hot

and Bothered' when Entourage runs

before Curb, and 'The Bald and The

Beautiful' when the shows run in reverse.

Part of our marketing strategy was to maximize our dollars and do a lot

of marketing that combines the two shows."

The studio also created one-to-three minute interstitials for

each show that stations can insert when they have space to fill at the end of

a sports event, for example and that "really tell the story of these shows," says Kantor.

Besides all of the on-air promos, Warner Bros. is focusing

on driving tune-in to the shows and in promoting the shows on the ground in

major markets.

In Los Angeles, Warner Bros. has placed branded food trucks

all over town, where people can get Entourage-themed

meals at food carts wrapped in Entourage

branding. (Drama-dy Mumbai Butter Chicken, anyone? How about a Veg-E Salad?)

In markets across the country, red carpets and photographers

will spring up at local malls and other high traffic areas, taking people's

pictures and promoting the show. Warner Bros. also is running sweepstakes for

each of the three shows and promoting them via local radio deejays.

"Off-air events help us extend our reach and our frequency," says Kantor. "It's all about viewer engagement and getting people involved in

the shows wherever they are, whether that's at the mall or online."