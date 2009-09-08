Christina Norman, Jeff Wachtel Among HRTS' New Board Members

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) CEO Christina Norman and USA Network President of Original Programming Jeff Wachtel are among the newest members of the Hollywood Radio Television Society's Board of Directors, HRTS President Kevin Beggs announced Tuesday.

Joining Norman and Wachtel on the board are Jeffrey Bader, executive VP of planning, scheduling and distribution for the ABC Entertainment Group and Gary Marenzi, president of worldwide television for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

"These executives have been deeply involved and engaged in the activities of HRTS and we are looking forward to their continued contributions and leadership as they serve as HRTS board members," Beggs said in a statement.

The HRTS Board of Directors also announced the organization's new "Charitable Giving Program." The society's president will select a local non-profit to receive financial and promotional support from the HRTS. The first beneficiary will be My Friend's Place, a homeless youth support services provider in Hollywood. HRTS will be promoting opportunities for its members and member companies to support the organization throughout the coming months.