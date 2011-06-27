Christina Miller, Senior VP, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network Enterprises
“Why not?” is the answer Christina Miller came up
with when asked to join Turner Sports Strategy/Marketing/
Programming as senior vice president in September
2009. But instead of resigning from her current
position at Cartoon Network Enterprises, she decided
to pursue both—and has not looked back.
Miller joined CNE in 2005 as vice president, and
oversaw the launch of the company’s first consumer
products franchise, Ben 10. With the success of the
multi-million-dollar brand launch, she continued to
expand the group’s portfolio.
After Miller joined Turner Sports, the company began
an aggressive campaign to bolster its presence in
the sports marketplace. In April 2010, Turner signed a
14-year deal with the NCAA and CBS to jointly cover
the March Madness basketball tournament across four
networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The deal proved
to be a smart move for Turner: The 2011 tournament
saw double-digit viewership growth across the four
networks and the highest ratings for the tournament
in 20 years.
“It’s been a privilege to be part of it,” Miller says.
“Everything from overseeing the programming and the
marketing and the strategy around NCAA March Madness—
our first launch—I think it will be one of those
things I look back on in my career as a proud moment
to have been part of the way we changed the fan experience
and broadcast model.”
Even with March Madness over, Turner Sports shows
no signs of slowing. The company began its marketing
efforts for NASCAR in May, with coverage moving from
Fox to TNT in June. Besides Turner Sports’ upcoming
Major League Baseball postseason coverage, Miller is
looking forward to year two of March Madness.
“Coming out of such a record-breaking year, how
do we continue to amplify and build on that? I look
forward to the challenges there,” she says.
Managing both worlds has seemed to be easy going
for Miller. Turner Sports’ constant marketing efforts for
year-round sports coverage has not overshadowed her
dedication to Cartoon Network Enterprises’ growing
portfolio, including the upcoming launch of the Adventure
Time brand of consumer products.
“When I look at where I’m going, I just want to continue
to grow brands and find ways to innovate in...the
sports and kids space,” she says. I hope to be able to
touch many more things like March Madness and what
we achieved this year for the NBA.”
