Christina Miller, Senior VP, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network Enterprises

“Why not?” is the answer Christina Miller came up

with when asked to join Turner Sports Strategy/Marketing/

Programming as senior vice president in September

2009. But instead of resigning from her current

position at Cartoon Network Enterprises, she decided

to pursue both—and has not looked back.

Miller joined CNE in 2005 as vice president, and

oversaw the launch of the company’s first consumer

products franchise, Ben 10. With the success of the

multi-million-dollar brand launch, she continued to

expand the group’s portfolio.

After Miller joined Turner Sports, the company began

an aggressive campaign to bolster its presence in

the sports marketplace. In April 2010, Turner signed a

14-year deal with the NCAA and CBS to jointly cover

the March Madness basketball tournament across four

networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The deal proved

to be a smart move for Turner: The 2011 tournament

saw double-digit viewership growth across the four

networks and the highest ratings for the tournament

in 20 years.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of it,” Miller says.

“Everything from overseeing the programming and the

marketing and the strategy around NCAA March Madness—

our first launch—I think it will be one of those

things I look back on in my career as a proud moment

to have been part of the way we changed the fan experience

and broadcast model.”

Even with March Madness over, Turner Sports shows

no signs of slowing. The company began its marketing

efforts for NASCAR in May, with coverage moving from

Fox to TNT in June. Besides Turner Sports’ upcoming

Major League Baseball postseason coverage, Miller is

looking forward to year two of March Madness.

“Coming out of such a record-breaking year, how

do we continue to amplify and build on that? I look

forward to the challenges there,” she says.

Managing both worlds has seemed to be easy going

for Miller. Turner Sports’ constant marketing efforts for

year-round sports coverage has not overshadowed her

dedication to Cartoon Network Enterprises’ growing

portfolio, including the upcoming launch of the Adventure

Time brand of consumer products.

“When I look at where I’m going, I just want to continue

to grow brands and find ways to innovate in...the

sports and kids space,” she says. I hope to be able to

touch many more things like March Madness and what

we achieved this year for the NBA.”