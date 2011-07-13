Christina Miller Named GM, NBA Digital
Turner Sports'
Christina Miller will tack on another title to her name as general manager of
NBA Digital, it was announced Wednesday.
Miller will
remain in her current role as SVP, Turner Sports
Strategy/Marketing/Programming, but will step down as SVP,
Cartoon Network Enterprises, which she held concurrently with her position in
Turner Sports. In her new role, Miller will manage day-to-day operations of NBA
Digital's portfolio, including the league's 24-hour digital television network,
NBA TV; NBA.com; WNBA.com; NBADLeague.com; NBA League Pass; and the league's
broadband and wireless businesses.
She will report
directly to Lenny Daniels, chief
operating officer and executive vice president, Turner Sports, and Adam Silver,
NBA deputy commissioner.
Miller replaces outgoing Bryan Perez, who left
the company after three years.
"Christina's
strategic leadership, creative guidance, consumer insights and smart business
sense have significantly contributed to the recent growth of Turner Sports'
linear and digital portfolios and will be pivotal in the continued growth of
NBA Digital," said David Levy, president, sales, distribution and sports,
Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., who made the announcement. "She is a
respected and decisive leader and is the right person to lead the NBA Digital
portfolio into the future."
As SVP, Turner
Sports Strategy/Marketing/Programming, Miller oversees Turner's relationships
with league partners as well as the strategic planning and scheduling of sports
programming and marketing opportunities for the division's properties.
