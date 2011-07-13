Christina Miller Named GM, NBA Digital

Turner Sports'

Christina Miller will tack on another title to her name as general manager of

NBA Digital, it was announced Wednesday.

Miller will

remain in her current role as SVP, Turner Sports

Strategy/Marketing/Programming, but will step down as SVP,

Cartoon Network Enterprises, which she held concurrently with her position in

Turner Sports. In her new role, Miller will manage day-to-day operations of NBA

Digital's portfolio, including the league's 24-hour digital television network,

NBA TV; NBA.com; WNBA.com; NBADLeague.com; NBA League Pass; and the league's

broadband and wireless businesses.

She will report

directly to Lenny Daniels, chief

operating officer and executive vice president, Turner Sports, and Adam Silver,

NBA deputy commissioner.

Miller replaces outgoing Bryan Perez, who left

the company after three years.

"Christina's

strategic leadership, creative guidance, consumer insights and smart business

sense have significantly contributed to the recent growth of Turner Sports'

linear and digital portfolios and will be pivotal in the continued growth of

NBA Digital," said David Levy, president, sales, distribution and sports,

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., who made the announcement. "She is a

respected and decisive leader and is the right person to lead the NBA Digital

portfolio into the future."

As SVP, Turner

Sports Strategy/Marketing/Programming, Miller oversees Turner's relationships

with league partners as well as the strategic planning and scheduling of sports

programming and marketing opportunities for the division's properties.