Christina Miller knows how to multitask.

Given the opportunity to join Turner

Sports in 2009, she jumped at the chance.

“Change is good,” she says, adding that she

grew up in New York City in a die-hard

sports family.

Sure, Miller liked change—but she also

loved her previous job as senior VP of Cartoon

Network Enterprises. After all, she spent

her early days in the media industry in the

world of kids at HIT Entertainment (purveyors

of Barney, Thomas the Tank Engine and The

Wiggles). So she kept her old job too.

“I enjoyed both worlds,” she says, though the

24/7 “ready or not you have to be smart and

decisive” nature of sports provided her with a

challenge that she relished stepping up to meet.

Then another offer came along last July—to

become senior VP and general manager of NBA

Digital and a chance to oversee day-to-day operations

of NBA TV and the league’s Website.

Seizing this role, Miller relinquished her gig at

Cartoon Network but she kept her Turner Sports

job, where she is still strategizing on everything

from the NCAA basketball tournaments (with

its clever “Brackets” marketing campaign this

year) to Major League Baseball, with golf and

NASCAR thrown in for good measure.

“Turner is a great organization with a lot

of opportunities,” Miller says. “The challenge,

the chance to stretch and learn more, is what

drives me.”

Miller’s comfort with fluid situations and moving

targets proved invaluable. Not only is Turner

getting the new MLB wild card playoff game this

year, but in her first months at the helm of NBA

Digital, she had to deal with an NBA-less world.

And yet, when the sport returned, the ratings on

Turner and NBA TV increased. She is looking to

keep driving growth through ways that will create

“seamless consumption and social conversation”

in this technology-driven age.

“Even in college I was fascinated by the psychology

of consumer brands, of how to keep

something meaningful over a long period,” she

says. “Sports is the epitome of that. People look

to sports to play, to aspire or for nostalgia.”

But she is also looking for “smart risks,” not

just any new avenue.

“Sometimes the decisions you make not to

jump in on something are the most important

ones,” Miller says. “We have to be a strong filter

to cut out the noise and figure out what is most

important for our fans. Our goal has to be optimizing

our business, not maximizing it.”