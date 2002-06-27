Christian broadcasters petition against merger

Christian broadcasters Thursday delivered to the Justice Department

472,656 petitions opposing the proposed merger of EchoStar Communications Corp.

and Hughes Electronics Corp., owner of DirecTV Inc.

The ministers -- including the Revs. John Hagee, Kenneth Copeland, Creflo

Dollar and Dr. Richard Roberts, president of Oral Roberts University -- said they

and the petitioners oppose the merger because it will create a monopoly in the

satellite-TV industry, thereby limiting access to religious programming, and

because "the corporate leadership of EchoStar is decidedly pro-pornography."

"The ministers who stand with me today, and thousands of spiritual shepherds

across the nation, recognize pornography to be nothing less than celluloid

sewage," said Hagee, in his address to a small group of reporters and onlookers.

"Not to speak out against EchoStar for trying to make the minds of America's

children their toxic dumpsite would be considered treason in the courts of

heaven," he added.

The petitioners are also opposed to the merger because of EchoStar's court

fight against a law that requires satellite-TV providers to carry all local

television stations in all markets they serve.

"If you watch Christian television over satellite or cable TV right now,

EchoStar wants that privilege revoked," the petition said.

EchoStar disagreed with that point of view, saying that satellite-TV

providers carry more religious programming than any other multichannel provider

in the country.

"We are at a loss to understand why these ministers would protest two

companies that provide the most religious broadcasting available in the United States

today," EchoStar spokesman Marc Lumpkin said.

EchoStar said it and DirecTV combined carry 12 video and audio channels

"dedicated to religious programming," including Christian network Trinity

Broadcasting Network; Catholic network Eternal Word Television Network in English and Spanish;

Dominion SkyAngel's Angel One; The Word Network; Radio Maria in Spanish, Polish and

Italian; Clara+Vision; Inspirational Life; Daystar; and The Church Channel.

Finally, EchoStar said, it "has always complied with the must-carry rules and

now that the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to not revisit the issue, EchoStar

will continue to comply with must-carry rules. After the merger, with the

delivery of local channels to all 210 TV markets, the new company will be the

nation's largest provider of local religious broadcasters."

The ministers refused to take questions after the press conference,

immediately driving away in a caravan of Lincoln Town Cars.

Meanwhile, a small group of quiet protesters flanked the side of the press

conference, holding signs with slogans such as "Murdoch paid for this,"

referring to News Corp. chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch. The leader of that

group -- Will Nance, a citizen of Alexandria, Va., who would not state his

affiliation -- said they were a group of "concerned people" who "do not want

Murdoch to have more control" over the media. "He's the enemy of Christian

conservatives," Nance said.