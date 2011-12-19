Chris Mossman: Irene’s Ground Zero Hero

B&C's 2011 Local TV Executives of the Year

Even more than how they help drive

ratings and revenue, station general managers

are measured by how they react to an

emergency. While Hurricane

Irene wasn’t quite the

monster many anticipated,

coastal Greenville-New

Bern-Washington (N.C.)

took the storm hard on the

chin. And Chris Mossman,

WITN vice president and

general manager, shone

brightest during DMA

No. 99’s darkest moment.

“Of all the folks I’ve

met in the industry, Chris

is willing to go the extra

mile,” says Henry Hinton,

North Carolina Association

of Broadcasters (NCAB) board member and

former president. “He’s one of those people

who really cares about the community, and

what kind of coverage he’s providing.”

Mossman, 47, had an exhaustive disaster plan,

and staffers were at the ready when Irene made

landfall Aug. 27. “Preparation

was very intense,” Mossman

says. “It was, Here it comes,

right at us—let’s go get it.”

WITN was live for 63½

straight hours during the

storm. With electricity

down, the station operated

on generator power

for several days and kept

the community informed

through a WITN.com

live stream, mobile apps

and on Twitter and Facebook—

nearly doubling

its Facebook fans over the

course of the weekend.

Hinton, president of local radio operator

Inner Banks Media, says WITN’s reporting was

so thorough that he simulcast its feed on his four

FM stations. (Inner Banks and WITN have what

Hinton calls an “arm’s-length partnership.”) “They

had the best coverage going,” says Hinton. “We

knew we couldn’t outdo what they were doing.”

Robert Prather, president of WITN parent

Gray Television, saluted the station after the

skies cleared. “This kind of coverage of natural

disasters is what keeps our stations first in the

hearts and minds of our communities,” he said

in a memo. Mossman, also NCAB’s vice president

of television, credits his team, including

news director Stephanie Shoop, and his fellow

local broadcasters, for their dedication.

When it was over, Mossman promptly

spearheaded a telethon, teaming with Inner

Banks and the American Red Cross to raise

$322,000 for those affected by the storm.

He’s no slouch in the ratings/revenue departments

either. NBC’s primetime is a drag, but

WITN nonetheless claimed 35% of the market’s

revenue in the third quarter, according to Miller

Kaplan, which is best in Greenville and up from

31.5% last year. Mossman cites a 52-week promotables

strategy for driving viewers to WITN.

“We take what NBC gives us,” he says, “and play

to our strengths.”