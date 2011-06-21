Chris Dinan to be Senior Producer for 'World News'

CBS Evening News' Chris Dinan is leaving CBS News and heading to ABC News, it was announced Tuesday.

Dinan will serve as a senior producer for ABC World Newswith Diane Sawyer, beginning after the 4th of July holiday.

Dinan had been senior broadcast producer of the CBS Evening News since 2007. This move follows the departure of anchor Katie Couric and EP Rick Kaplan, who have both inked deals with ABC News.

"[Chris'] creativity, passion for the news and exceptional storytelling will be a terrific asset to our program as we continue to surge forward covering the most important, inspiring stories and connecting them to our viewers," said John Banner, EP, ABC World News in a memo to the World News staff.

