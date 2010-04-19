Chris Berman Inks ESPN Extension

Longtime ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman has signed a

multi-year extension to remain at the network. Berman has been a fixture on

ESPN since he joined the then month-old cable network in October 1979.

Currently, Berman hosts Sunday NFL Countdown,Monday

Night Countdown and Monday Night Football halftime, as well as NFL

highlight segments on SportsCenter. He also hosts the MLB Home Run Derby

and contributes to ESPN's U.S. Open golf coverage. Later this week Berman will

once again serve as a host during the 2010 NFL Draft, being held at Radio City

Music Hall.

"Chris has contributed so much to our company's success in

reaching sports fans for more than three decades, and we are thrilled that one

of the most important figures in our history will remain a vital part of ESPN's

future," said ESPN President George Bodenheimer in a statement.â€ªâ€ª

"Home is where the heart is, and I am thrilled to be staying

home at ESPN for years to come," said Berman in a statement. "It's been a

privilege to work alongside my colleagues and an honor to be welcomed into the

homes of sports fans for over 30 years. In fact, since this all began in 1979,

that means we've been together for parts of five decades. I can't wait to

continue the journey."