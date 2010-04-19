Chris Berman Inks ESPN Extension
By Alex Weprin
Longtime ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman has signed a
multi-year extension to remain at the network. Berman has been a fixture on
ESPN since he joined the then month-old cable network in October 1979.
Currently, Berman hosts Sunday NFL Countdown,Monday
Night Countdown and Monday Night Football halftime, as well as NFL
highlight segments on SportsCenter. He also hosts the MLB Home Run Derby
and contributes to ESPN's U.S. Open golf coverage. Later this week Berman will
once again serve as a host during the 2010 NFL Draft, being held at Radio City
Music Hall.
"Chris has contributed so much to our company's success in
reaching sports fans for more than three decades, and we are thrilled that one
of the most important figures in our history will remain a vital part of ESPN's
future," said ESPN President George Bodenheimer in a statement.â€ªâ€ª
"Home is where the heart is, and I am thrilled to be staying
home at ESPN for years to come," said Berman in a statement. "It's been a
privilege to work alongside my colleagues and an honor to be welcomed into the
homes of sports fans for over 30 years. In fact, since this all began in 1979,
that means we've been together for parts of five decades. I can't wait to
continue the journey."
