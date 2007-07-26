Chris Ariens Named Editor of TVNewser
By Alex Weprin
Chris Ariens, a former producer for MSNBC, will be taking the position vacated by Brian Stelter, who left the Mediabistro owned TV news blog to join the NY Times.
Ariens will not be working alone however, as Diane Clehane, Alissa Krinsky and Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Gail Shister will act as contributors to the site.
The official announcement was made at Michael’s in New York City July 25th.
