Chris Albrecht to Lead Starz
By Alex Weprin
Chris Albrecht, the former Chairman and CEO of HBO, is rejoining the
premium cable business. Albrecht has been named president and CEO of Starz, the
pay cable channels owned by Liberty Media.
Albrecht led HBO from 2002-2007, and before that had been its president of
entertainment. Under his watch the network developed The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Deadwood, Band of Brothers, Entourage
and Six Feet Under, among other
programs.
In 2007 he left the company after being charged with misdemeanor assault
against a womanbelieved to be his girlfriend. He would land at IMG later that year to buildup its sports media presence, leaving that company in August, 2008 to
return to his own outfit Foresee Entertainment.
The addition of Albrecht comes as Starz seeks to improve the quality and
quantity of its original programming. The network currently televises drama Crash and comedy Party Down, and has already greenlit two seasons of fantasy Spartacus.
Nikke
Finke at Deadline.com was first to report the news late Monday.
"We are excited to have an industry leader with an exceptional track record
join the Starz team," said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media president and
CEO. "With his extensive experience and success in creating
compelling original content and building a premium pay channel, Chris is a
recognized visionary in the creative community and uniquely qualified to lead
Starz into the future."
"I am thrilled and honored to be asked to join a great company like
Starz and to help take advantage of the challenges and opportunities emerging
in media and entertainment," said Albrecht. "I have always seen
Starz as a bold, entrepreneurial and growth-oriented brand - one that I believe
will be a great home for me. I look forward to putting my experiences and
interests to work with the talented management team at Liberty and Starz to
create valued products for consumers and our affiliate partners."
