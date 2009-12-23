Chris Albrecht to Lead Starz

Chris Albrecht, the former Chairman and CEO of HBO, is rejoining the

premium cable business. Albrecht has been named president and CEO of Starz, the

pay cable channels owned by Liberty Media.

Albrecht led HBO from 2002-2007, and before that had been its president of

entertainment. Under his watch the network developed The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Deadwood, Band of Brothers, Entourage

and Six Feet Under, among other

programs.

In 2007 he left the company after being charged with misdemeanor assault

against a womanbelieved to be his girlfriend. He would land at IMG later that year to buildup its sports media presence, leaving that company in August, 2008 to

return to his own outfit Foresee Entertainment.

The addition of Albrecht comes as Starz seeks to improve the quality and

quantity of its original programming. The network currently televises drama Crash and comedy Party Down, and has already greenlit two seasons of fantasy Spartacus.

Nikke

Finke at Deadline.com was first to report the news late Monday.

"We are excited to have an industry leader with an exceptional track record

join the Starz team," said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media president and

CEO. "With his extensive experience and success in creating

compelling original content and building a premium pay channel, Chris is a

recognized visionary in the creative community and uniquely qualified to lead

Starz into the future."

"I am thrilled and honored to be asked to join a great company like

Starz and to help take advantage of the challenges and opportunities emerging

in media and entertainment," said Albrecht. "I have always seen

Starz as a bold, entrepreneurial and growth-oriented brand - one that I believe

will be a great home for me. I look forward to putting my experiences and

interests to work with the talented management team at Liberty and Starz to

create valued products for consumers and our affiliate partners."