Choreographing a New 'Dance

Laura Michalchyshyn has a knack for marrying the avant-garde and the

mainstream. Since becoming executive VP of Sundance Channel in January 2005,

she has expanded its regular slate of artsy films with broader-based series

like One Punk, Under God, about the tattooed

son of preacher-man Jim Bakker and his ex-wife Tammy Faye Messner, and

Pleasure for Sale, about a Nevada

whorehouse.

The Canada-reared Michalchyshyn is equally at home in a Manhattan

gallery and on the ice playing “shinny”—pickup ice-hockey games—with

directors and producers back in Toronto.

Prior to joining Sundance—a joint venture of NBC Universal, Showtime

and actor Robert Redford—Michalchyshyn (pronounced MICHael-CHIH-shin) was a

senior VP at Canadian media monolith Alliance Atlantis, as well as an

independent film producer. She was also part of the team that launched

Canada's first women's channel, WTN, in the mid '90s. In late 2004,

Sundance President Larry Aidem called to sell her on Vote for Change, a concert film/documentary about the

2004 U.S. presidential election, and ended up selling her on a job.

Moments before she met with Aidem at Sundance's New York offices, a

blast of serendipity hinted that the fit might be right: Michalchyshyn glanced

at the TV in the lobby and saw a film she had produced playing on Sundance. She

shared the coincidence with the receptionist, who knew seemingly everything

about the obscure film, a documentary about Canadian surrealist filmmaker Guy

Maddin. “What an amazing place,” she recalls thinking. “Even the person

sitting at the front desk was a cinephile.”

In her year and a half on the job, Michalchyshyn has focused on

broadening Sundance's appeal by bolstering its stable of series, both

original and acquired. The channel has scored with shows like

Iconoclasts, which pairs luminaries in

different fields, such as singer Michael Stipe and chef Mario Batali;

TransGeneration, about young people who've

undergone sex-change operations; and City of

Men, about the struggles of residents in a Rio slum.

Upcoming series are similarly varied and vibrant. There's

Nimrod Nation, a series about a small-town

high school basketball team; a new batch of Iconoclasts pairings (including comedian Dave

Chappelle and poet Maya Angelou); and documentary series

Sin City Law, about a district attorney and

an activist with opposing views of capital punishment.

While cable networks like A&E and OLN have strayed from their

original audience, Michalchyshyn is working to retain the hard-core film crowd

while pursuing new viewers with more-accessible series. “I have no problem

crossing the great divide of independent and commercial. I like to think the

two can be joined,” she says. “What I look at is the voice: Where is it

coming from, and is it fresh and innovative?”

Michalchyshyn sees minimal backlash from the art-house set. “We're

not going out and buying procedural cops, medical or legal dramas,” she says.

“These are still very compelling and unique television experiences.”

Because Sundance shows no commercials and is not Nielsen-rated, she aims

to spin this content boon into increased revenue. She recently unveiled a

sponsorship game plan to kick off in January 2007, in which advertisers pair up

with programs the way Grey Goose vodka and Miller Genuine Draft have done with

Iconoclasts and fashion reality series

House of Boateng, respectively. “We're

looking for who fits our models—slightly more sophisticated thought leaders

with a similar brand equity and brand values,” she says.

Aidem gives Michalchyshyn full credit for crafting Sundance's new

profile—and himself full credit for bringing her on board. “Robert Redford

likes to joke that we looked all over America to fill the position and

couldn't find the right person, so we had to go to Canada,” he says.

“Laura knows how to do an awful lot with the limited resources we have.

We're quite blessed to have her.”