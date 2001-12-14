Chopper pilot killed

WISN-TV Milwaukee news chopper pilot John Michael Wilson was killed Wednesday night following a crash onto an interstate highway after his helicopter struck a

powerline, the station reported.

Wilson, 47, was alone on the flight and was pronounced dead at Waukesha

Memorial Hospital after the chopper went down in the northbound lanes of

I-43.

He had been covering a fire.

Police said one of the chopper's blades flipped a car and injured the driver,

that two cars collided avoiding the crash, and that three others crashed when

distracted by the accident.

The station said none of those injuries were

life-threatening.