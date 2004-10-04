Chip Joins Skip

Chip Caray will rejoin his father, Skip, in the booth at Atlanta Braves games doing play-by-play for TBS, joining Pete Van Wieren, Don Sutton and Joe Simpson. Chip Caray called Braves games in 1991 for TBS and regional net SportsSouth, since sold to Fox.

Chip Caray has been the play-by-play voice of the Chicago Cubs on WGN-TV and Fox Sports Net for the past seven seasons (1998-2004). Previously, Caray spent three seasons as the play-by play voice of the Seattle Mariners (1993-95), and was the play-by-play broadcaster for the NBA's Orlando Magic from 1989-95.

Caray, along with Skip Caray, Van Wieren, Simpson and Sutton, will also provide the radio calls for Atlanta Braves baseball on Clear Channel Radio/Braves Radio Network, which launches with the start of the 2005 MLB season.

