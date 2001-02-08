China may charge CNN reporters in suicides

China may charge two CNN journalists with murder, stemming from the self-immolation of protestors in Tiananmen Square last month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The unnamed correspondents are among several U.S. journalists being investigated because they may have received advanced warning that members of the Falun Gong sect - banned in China - would set themselves on fire in Beijing's public square on Jan. 23. The Yangcheng Evening News has reported that Beijing police officials told the newspaper the journalists could be charged for "instigating and abetting a suicide."

Eason Jordan, CNN's chief news executive told the Atlanta paper that, given the history of Falun Gong protests in the square during holiday periods, "it was the logical place to be on the day before Chinese New Year."