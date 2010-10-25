Chief Operating Officer, Time Warner Cable: Landel Hobbs

Landel Hobbs loves that the cable

industry is constantly in flux. “I like the

competition. Every morning I come in

to work and something has changed.

We have to change our approach

nearly every day,” says Hobbs, Time

Warner Cable chief operating officer.

As COO, Hobbs oversees all of the cable giant’s

operations, but he’s especially focused on how Time

Warner Cable is serving its customers.

“Historically, cable has been a one-size-fits-all environment,

offering one product for people to buy

regardless of what their interests are,” says Hobbs,

who has commissioned a great deal of research to

better understand Time Warner Cable’s customers. “Now we’ve segmented our customer base and are

developing products and services by segment. Going

forward, we want to make sure that our customers

are delighted.

”

For example, TWC research found that customers

who record their television programming using

digital video recorders tend to be bigger consumers

of cable services and will likely be interested in

what else the company has to offer. “Mobile millennials, ” as Hobbs terms them, do not like to be

tethered to either their phones or their television

sets, so services must be tailored to meet those specific needs.

This marks a change in mindset for the cable

industry, but competition from satellite, telco and

over-the-top video providers makes it more important

than ever for cable companies to stand out from

the pack.

“Customers are telling us they want access to

content anytime, anywhere and on any device,”

says Hobbs. “We need to deliver that experience

to them.

”

To accomplish that, Hobbs is highly focused on

all of Time Warner Cable’s marketing and branding

initiatives.

“Branding is important because it’s a highly

competitive world,” he says. “No matter what new

product we come up with, someone is going to copy

it, and quickly. You differentiate yourself by delivering

a stellar customer experience and by attaching

a brand to that experience.

”

Hobbs, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, is a graduate

of Angelo State University in San Angelo,

Texas. He began his professional life as a finance

man, working as a senior manager with KPMG Peat

Marwick in Chicago from 1984 to 1990, then as

senior VP and audit director for Bank One Illinois

Corp. until 1993.

He joined

the cable industry when he

was hired by Turner Broadcasting

System as senior VP,

controller and chief accounting

officer in 1993.

One of Hobbs’ co-workers

at KPMG, who was based in

Atlanta, called him up one

day to say that “we’re looking

for some guys who have

a disciplined financial background

to come work in the entertainment industry,”

Hobbs recounts.

At the time he was living in Chicago, and moving

to Atlanta to work for some fly-by-night company

wasn’t appealing to him. He turned down the offer

more than once. But his coworker was persistent and

Turner brass was impressed, so they kept coming

back to him.

“I started researching the opportunity and thought ‘Hmm, this [Turner founder] Ted [Turner] guy is kind

of interesting. ’ Banking was becoming overregulated,

so I finally took a flyer and moved from Chicago to

Atlanta. It was the best move I ever made,” he says.

Hobbs remained at Turner until 2000, then became

VP of financial analysis and operations support for

Time Warner, which had acquired Turner in 1996. He

moved to New York and oversaw budgeting, financial

forecasting and profit improvement for Time Warner’s entertainment divisions, including AOL, Warner

Bros., Time Warner Cable, Warner Music, Time Inc.,

HBO, Turner Broadcasting, New Line Cinema and

the WB network.

From there, Hobbs quickly moved over to Time

Warner Cable, where in 2001 he was named executive

VP and chief financial officer. He’s been in his

current position since 2005, marking nearly 17 years

in the cable industry and nearly 10 with Time Warner.

He’s married to Chris, and the couple has three young

daughters.

He’s more of a people person than his financial

background might indicate, says Ellen East, Time Warner

Cable head of corporate communications. “I think

that because he’s kind of a regular guy from Texas, he

relates to people really well. He intuitively understands

that you have to talk to different consumers in different

ways. What you feel with Landel is that his interest in

people is very authentic.”

Hobbs says his transition from CFO to COO was

a smooth one. “I was never a hardcore analytics

type person,” he says. “I always had to understand

the business first, and then I could put the numbers

with it and understand what was happening financially.

And I’ve always been a big relationship person.

Making sure we have the right talent is another

big thing that I do day-to-day.”

Hobbs is just as good at managing change as he

is at managing people, says Wayne Pace, who has

known Hobbs for 20 years in various iterations, including

as boss, co-worker and now Time Warner

Cable board member.

“Landel is a really good change agent. He’s done

that everywhere he’s been,” says Pace. “He’s been

in very difficult situations where things needed to

be changed, and he’s been able to put a team together

to create a workable plan to improve that

situation. Right now, he’s working hard with the

rest of the management team to change the way the

company thinks about the way they develop products

and services.”

Hobbs may thrive on change, but he also works

hard to stay in front of it. “The biggest challenge for us at Time Warner Cable

is staying on top of our game,” says Hobbs. “We

have to stay abreast of technology and remain highly

sophisticated in our marketing. We also have to

stay in touch with our customers and deliver them a

different experience. If we don’t, someone else will

crack that code.”