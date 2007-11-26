Chicago News Legend Drury Dies at 80

John Drury, one of Chicago’s best-known TV journalists, died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis at his home in Wheaton, Ill., Sunday. He was 80.

Drury retired from WLS Chicago in 2002 after anchoring the 10 p.m. news for 16 years.

“John was the consummate journalist -- driven, passionate about telling the truth and, of course, a great communicator,” WLS president and general manager Emily Barr said. “Throughout his 50-year career, viewers trusted him to deliver the news with fairness and accuracy, and he never let them down.”

Drury’s first television job was in Indianapolis in 1953. He also worked at WTMJ Milwaukee, WBBM Chicago, WGN Chicago and WLS. The Museum of Broadcast Communications dubbed him “the most-watched anchor in Chicago television history” -- WLS held the No. 1 late-news crown throughout the 16 years Drury anchored it.