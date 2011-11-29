Chicago-Bred Ad Exec Sets Sights on Sunny California

Click here to read more from B&C's Classifieds



By Jeff Osborne,Account

Manager/Sports, NCC Media/N.Y.





I started my advertising career right out of college in

1969 at Leo Burnett/Chicago, my home town. Three years into my tenure (first

two as a TV buyer for the Kellogg account), I was an assistant account

executive on the Maytag business. During the spring of 1972 (a particularly

nasty one in Chicago) I had the good fortune of working on a three day sales

seminar for Maytag dealers (new product launch) in beautiful San Diego. It was

the first time I'd ever been to California.





Upon my return, I said to my wife, "Enough of this

Chicago weather; let's see if I can find work in California." I then more

seriously began scanning the help wanted section in Broadcasting (I'd been a subscriber for a couple years), when what

to my wandering eyes should appear but an ad for a "local account executive"

position with a TV combo of KSBW/KSBY in Salinas/Monterey. Part of the ad (I

believe I saved it somewhere) mentioned the beautiful Monterey Peninsula and

the abundant number of golf courses in the area.





Well, that did it. Sent a letter with some TV rep

recommendations; they flew me out for an interview, and I started my new career

two weeks before the 1972 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. I've been in the television advertising

business ever since.



