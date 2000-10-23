Chevy sans-culotte

Maybe some women attended the National Breast Cancer Coalition's benefit auction last week to see Lifetime President Carole Black get the organization's leadership award. Or maybe just to get close to co-chairs Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon.

But in the end, they left talking about Chevy Chase, who promised to drop his pants on stage-for $2,500. He didn't have to wait long for an offer. For the record, he wore bikini briefs. Black ones (it was a formal affair, after all).