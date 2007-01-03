Chevy Chase Chooses His Film Faves

What? No National Lampoon'sChristmas Vacation?

Chevy Chase, the master of such low-brow film comedies as Caddshack and Fletch, aimed high and looked back a ways for his movie picks as guest scheduler for Turner Classic Movies.

For his January 15 turn on the long-running "Guest Programmer" segment with TCM host Robert Osborne, Chase picked as his favorite movies Chaplin's The Gold Rush (1925); the1962 O'Toole de force Lawrence of Arabia, and the 1950 Akira Kurosawa classic Rashomon with Toshiro Mifume.



Chase will talk about the method behind his choices on the show.



The comedian was back in the news this week when President George Bush referenced his lampoon of the late Gerald Ford during Ford's memorial service in Washington.