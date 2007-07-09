Chevy On Board as MLB All-Star MVP Sponsor

Chevrolet will use the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Tuesday night on Fox to push its new Tahoe Hybrid Edition SUV, as the game’s most valuable player will be presented with the automobile following the game.

Chevrolet General Manager Ed Peper and Fox Sports’ Jeanne Zelasko will make the post-game presentation on the field at San Francisco’s AT&T Park during the post-game show. Chevrolet also has title sponsorship of the pre-game red carpet special on FSN.

"Like last year, we're highlighting our fuel efficient vehicles during the festivities before and after the game," says Peper. "First, we debuted our all-new Malibu Hybrid to the world right here at the Fanfest. In addition, all of the All Stars will be chauffeured in E85 Flexfuel vehicles during the All-Star Game Red Carpet Special. And finally, the MVP of the 2007 All Star Game will receive a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid, the first full-size hybrid SUV."

Tuesday night’s post-game festivities will mark the third straight year that Chevrolet has presented the All-Star Game MVP with a vehicle. In 2005, Baltimore’s Miguel Tejada won a Corvette and last year Texas’ Michael Young was awarded an Avalanche truck.

"Chevrolet has been a tremendous partner of Fox Sports for many years," said Neil Mulcahy, Fox Sports’ executive vice president of ad sales. "We are thrilled to have them present this award each year to the All-Star Game MVP and believe this is the perfect platform to launch their one-of-a-kind Tahoe Hybrid model before a national television audience."

Fox’s broadcast is set for 8 pm ET on Tuesday night, though pre-game programming on other platforms will include a webcast of batting practice, a special pre-game show on Fox owned and affiliated stations and a red carpet special on FSN.