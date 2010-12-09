Cherniss Expected to Exit Fox

Matt Cherniss, Fox Executive VP of Programming, is leaving his position at the network, according to multiple reports.

Cherniss, who joined Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly at the network in 2008, is reportedly in discussions with Warner Bros. In his two years with Fox Entertainment, he has overseen drama and comedy development, helping to grow the hit musical show Glee.

Cherniss worked closely with Reilly while both were at FX, a network he joined in 2002. He helped develop FX shows including Sons of Anarchy and Damages as the network's senior VP of original programming.

Fox declined to comment.

Cherniss' exit was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.