Chernin takes critics to task

Content providers are taking an unfair beating in the press over their

fight for digital copy protection, News Corp. President Peter Chernin told the

Media Institute Wednesday.

Chernin complained that recent articles in Newsweek and The Wall

Street Journal criticizing industry attempts to curtail unauthorized copying

are 'shortsighted and disappointing.'

Chernin dismissed notions that movie studios and TV producers are trying to

limit consumers traditional home recording rights by insisting on protections

that stop copies from being transmitted over the Internet.

'Fair use is not a license for consumers to loot online,' he said.

To illustrate the scope of the copying problem, Chernin

said his teenage son was able to find 30 illegal copies of News Corp. movie

Ice Age

only three days after its release in

theaters.

'The right to hold and defend copyright is being wholly disregarded by

pirates,' Chernin said. If digital platforms cannot ensure compensation for

copyright holders, 'the quality and volume of content will diminish.'

Columnists' suggestions that media companies are aren't capable of keeping up

with technology display 'bizarre ignorance of our achievements' in developing

technology.

News Corp. alone, he said, has developed key technology for pay-per-view

movies, personal video recorders, interactive TV guides, and electronic

publishing.

'We don't fear technology, we're actually inventing

it.'