Chernin, Parsons appearing in House hearing

The debate over digital copyright protection goes public in the House of

Representatives Thursday, with News Corp. president Peter Chernin and AOL Time

Warner Inc. co-chief operating officer Richard Parsons planning to testify

before the House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee, Chernin via

satellite.

Other witnesses scheduled to appear are Dr. Paul Liao,

chief technology officer for Panasonic/Matsushita Consumer Electronics; Larry

Blanford, CEO of Philips Consumer Electronics Co.; Larry Jacobson, president and

COO of RealNetworks Inc.; Assaf Litai, founder and acting CEO of Vidius Inc.;

and Joe Kraus, cofounder of DigitalConsumer.org

.

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chairman of the subcommittee, and other key

committee members have been participating in regular meetings on digital

television with the broadcast, cable and consumer-electronics industries and the

movie studios.

Many of the discussions have focused on the problem of

protecting copyrighted digital material from being redistributed on the

Internet, which is among the issues Thursday's hearing will address.