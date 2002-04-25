Chernin, Parsons appearing in House copyright hearing

The debate over digital copyright protection goes public in the House of

Representatives Friday, with News Corp. president Peter Chernin and AOL Time

Warner Inc. co-chief operating officer Richard Parsons planning to testify before the

House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee, Chernin via satellite.

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chairman of the subcommittee, and other key

committee members have been participating in regular meetings on digital content

with the broadcast, cable and consumer-electronics and the movie studios.