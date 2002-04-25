Chernin, Parsons appearing in House copyright hearing
The debate over digital copyright protection goes public in the House of
Representatives Friday, with News Corp. president Peter Chernin and AOL Time
Warner Inc. co-chief operating officer Richard Parsons planning to testify before the
House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee, Chernin via satellite.
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chairman of the subcommittee, and other key
committee members have been participating in regular meetings on digital content
with the broadcast, cable and consumer-electronics and the movie studios.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.