Chernin Joins OnScreen Media Summit Lineup

Peter Chernin, founder of Chernin Entertainment and The

Chernin Group, has joined the lineup for the 2010 OnScreen Media Summit in New

York. The full-day event, presented by B&C

and Multichannel News, is slated for

Thurs., Oct. 28, at the Marriott Marquis.

Chernin is known as an executive with a unique mastery of

the creative and corporate sides of media. Chernin Entertainment produces

motion pictures and TV programs, and The Chernin Group pursues strategic

opportunities in media, technology and entertainment. Prior to starting the

companies in 2009, he served as President-COO of News Corp. and Chairman-CEO of

the Fox Group, where he oversaw the company's global film, television,

satellite, cable and digital media businesses. He will be the subject of a

featured conversation with B&C

Executive Editor Melissa Grego.

Chernin joins a lineup that already includes CBS Corp.

President-CEO Leslie Moonves and GroupM Global CEO Irwin Gotlieb. The OnScreen

Media Summit takes place the day after the 20th Annual B&C Hall of Fame gala, which is set

for Oct. 27 at New York's Waldorf-Astoria.

