Chernin: Asian Markets Smarter Than Westerners Think

There

are opportunities abound in the Asian market according to Peter

Chernin, chairman of Chernin Entertainment and The Chernin Group, but

that Western companies have "inadequate" respect for how smart the

people are there.

That

came in a conversation with the Dean of UCLA's Anderson School of

Management, Judy Olian, during the Paley Center for Media's International

Council session on Friday in Los Angeles.

Chernin

argues that instead of big media companies coming in and running the

show, these companies should look to partner with some of the local

flavor. He says that while "there are clearly opportunities for U.S. or

global content," that this region has its own customs and way of life

that western-created content may not fly. "Local content will always

prevail," said Chernin.

The

former News Corp. president and COO launched CA Media last November

specifically to scour the Asian market for business opportunities in

terms of content creation, television networks, advertising and digital

media. "The one thing that is a constant in all of these markets right

now, is that you have brilliant young people, very well educated and

very very worldly," says Chernin.

Chernin

goes on to say that it won't be long before some of those markets try

to buy in to the U.S. "It's probably a little ethno-centric to assume

that all these people are just going to follow us," he said. "You're

going to see significant Chinese investments in American companies."

"Somewhere along the line, some Chinese company is going to buy a U.S. media company or a U.S. tech company," he said.

With

India and China rated as two of the highest GDP growth areas in the

world, Chernin argues that the Asian market provides a plethora of

opportunities; U.S. and other Western companies can't become too

arrogant to think they can come in and run the show.

Chernin notes the best opportunities will come in the mobile and digital

sectors. In China, 70% of Internet users are under 30 and a lot already

posses the technical know-how, but since that is such an underdeveloped

market, most try to create for themselves. "Everybody is an entrepreneur

there," says Chernin.

In

India, "there's a pretty decent so-called traditional media business,"

says Chernin. "There's now been 15 years of creating high-end content

for cable television... but there is almost no Internet business there."

Chernin also said that there are two billion mobile customers in India,

China and Indonesia.

"We

think we are the fountain of all knowledge," said Chernin. "What's

great about the Internet is any 18-year-old kid, anywhere in the world

knows as much about the Internet as we do."