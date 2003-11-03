Cher Makes Her Point

C-SPAN’s phones lit up with calls from media outlets last Monday after an unusual little scene took place during Washington Journal

, the network’s morning issues/call-in show.

A woman phoning from Miami Beach, Fla., expressed concern over the large number of wounded U.S. troops coming back from Iraq.

The woman said she had just spent a day visiting the wounded at Walter Reed Medical Center. There she learned that many are being injured because Humvees crumple "like tin cans" when hit with rockets.

Pressed for why she had been invited to Walter Reed, the woman demurred, saying only that she was "an entertainer." Thinking he recognized her voice, host Peter Slen asked: "Are you Cher?" "Yeah," she replied.