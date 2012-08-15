Chelsea Clinton Set to Open WICT Conference Sept. 10

Chelsea Clinton, special correspondent for NBC News, will

lead off the 2012 WICT Leadership Conference with opening remarks and a Q&A

session on Monday, Sept. 10, in New York City.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chelsea Clinton to the WICT

Leadership Conference," Kathy Payne, the Women in Cable Telecommunications

WICT board chair and VP, Content Acquisition for Cox Communications, said in a

release. "Her commitment to many dynamic causes both domestically and

abroad, and her current work on human interest stories for NBC News that

highlight people who make a difference, demonstrates her desire to bring about

transformative change in the world at large."

WICT CEO Maria E. Brennan added in the release: "WICT

is honored to have Chelsea Clinton open our 2012 Leadership Conference as we

kick off Diversity Week. With the conference focused on making connections,

engaging with others and leading transformation, Chelsea exemplifies these

qualities in her life and career, and we look forward to her insights."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.