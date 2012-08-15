Chelsea Clinton Set to Open WICT Conference Sept. 10
By MCN Staff
Chelsea Clinton, special correspondent for NBC News, will
lead off the 2012 WICT Leadership Conference with opening remarks and a Q&A
session on Monday, Sept. 10, in New York City.
"We are thrilled to welcome Chelsea Clinton to the WICT
Leadership Conference," Kathy Payne, the Women in Cable Telecommunications
WICT board chair and VP, Content Acquisition for Cox Communications, said in a
release. "Her commitment to many dynamic causes both domestically and
abroad, and her current work on human interest stories for NBC News that
highlight people who make a difference, demonstrates her desire to bring about
transformative change in the world at large."
WICT CEO Maria E. Brennan added in the release: "WICT
is honored to have Chelsea Clinton open our 2012 Leadership Conference as we
kick off Diversity Week. With the conference focused on making connections,
engaging with others and leading transformation, Chelsea exemplifies these
qualities in her life and career, and we look forward to her insights."
